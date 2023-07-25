A judge ordered the Stardust Motel in Curtin to be closed and its broken septic system fixed following a hearing Monday at which no one from the motel showed up.
Douglas County Circuit Court Judge George Ambrosini ordered motel owner Reinard Pollmann to take several steps requested by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to fix the system, which the agency has deemed a potential health and environmental hazard.
Seth Karpinski, an attorney with the Oregon Department of Justice who was representing the DEQ, said officials from the DEQ and the county have been trying to get Pollmann to fix the system for nearly a year now, to no avail. The motel has remained open despite not having a functioning septic system, he said.
“So you have a motel that is used by longtime residents, creating a public hazard,” Karpinski said.
Problems with the septic system at the motel date back to at least August 2022, when the county issued a permit to Pollmann to undertake a “major septic repair” at the motel. At that time, the system was known to be failing, according to a county complaint filed in circuit court last month.
Sometime between August and December 2022, Pollmann caused “significant damage” to the ground service above the system’s drain field, the county said. That drain field is no longer “suitable for repair,” resulting in sewage running off the property into a ditch that feeds into nearby Bear Creek, Karpinski said in court Monday.
The county and DEQ have repeatedly tried to contact Pollmann to get him to fix the problem, but “to date there has been limited or no response,” Karpinski said. He also said that a representative for the motel recently told the DEQ they were going to begin work to fix the system, “but we don’t have any proof of that.”
That representative is Kimberly Garner, who earlier this month told The News-Review she had been hired by Pollmann to clean up the motel and oversee the repair of the septic system.
Garner did not return a phone call Monday seeking comment for this story. Pollmann, who lives in Florence but is currently in Idaho, did not return emails seeking comment. Garner said Pollmann owns three other motels in Oregon and one in Idaho.
The Stardust was built in 1962. Pullman bought it in 2009 for $75,000. It is currently valued by the county assessor at $369,000.
The motel has 18 rooms for rent, and a spacious managers apartment. A phone recording at the motel Monday said it is currently closed.
Karpinski requested a series of steps for Pollmann to get the septic system up to par, and Ambrosini granted all of them. Those steps include stop discharging waste into the system, convert the septic tanks into holding tanks and develop a pumping system to adequately remove the waste.
Ambrosini set a deadline date of Oct. 16 for Pollmann to finish those steps. He also set a court date of Oct. 30 to report on the progress of the necessary work.
The county should buy the motel, tear it down, and build a restful park for weary travelers. The park should be named "Deputy Morris Taylor Park after Deputy Tayler who gave his life protecting the citizens of Douglas County. That's the least the Commissioners can do to honor Morris Taylor and it will rid the county of a problem area.
