Roseburg police, with the help of the Douglas County Sheriff's K-9, arrested a man Saturday afternoon that they say had broken into the Adapt building on West Madrone Street.
Gabriel Baker, 43, of Myrtle Creek was taken into custody at about 3 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a reported burglary at the Adapt offices after an employee observed signs of a break-in while the business was closed and called the police.
Roseburg officers requested Grim, the sheriff's K-9, and officers said they made several announcements that the business would be searched with the dog, but the suspect did not surrender.
Grim tracked the suspect and found him hiding under a desk and made a biting capture of Baker who was refusing to come out from under a desk.
Police found several of the offices and items inside had been damaged.
Baker was taken into custody and transported to the Douglas County Jail. He was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief and a parole violation.
Grim is a 7-year-old German Shepherd that has been with the sheriff's office since 2013.
