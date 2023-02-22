Shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, the South Umpqua School District received notification of an active shooter on the high school campus.
Myrtle Creek police and Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies raced to the school, and the Winston Police Department deployed any available officers to the Tri City campus.
Those Winston officers barely crested Roberts Mountain on Interstate 5 when a similar call was reported at Roseburg High School.
The calls turned out to be a hoax, but put a heavy stress on law enforcement agencies throughout Douglas County.
"The one thing that stuck out was it was just one caller and not multiple callers," said Myrtle Creek Police Chief Jonathan Brewster, whose team assisted the sheriff's office at the South Umpqua High School campus. "It was all hands on deck.
"There was no speculation that this was a drill. We wouldn't do a drill like this."
As Winston police redirected their attention to the Roseburg High School campus, a similar call was received in Sutherlin.
The scene at Roseburg High School included nearly 20 law enforcement vehicles from Roseburg police, the sheriff's office and Oregon State Police. But on the West Harvard campus, there were no ambulances.
"Shortly after the report was received at Roseburg High School, 911 dispatch contacted our district office and directed us to place all schools (within Roseburg Public Schools) on lockdown," RPS Superintendent Jared Cordon wrote in an email Tuesday. "Similar threats were simultaneously occurring around Oregon school districts today, and all were eventually deemed not credible."
Douglas County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brad O'Dell classified the threats as a form of "swatting," defined by the Oxford Dictionary as "the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address."
While only three schools have confirmed receiving the threats, communication between law enforcement and Douglas County Emergency Communications indicated that every building on every campus of every school in Douglas County was determined safe.
"Our call came from Sutherlin PD," Oakland School District Superintendent Jeff Clark said. "There were a bunch of rumors flying, but we just let the students know what was going on.
"It's unfortunate that someone would feel like that is something funny to mess with."
For Winston Police Chief Brandon Sarti and his team the reaction was similar to that of the Umpqua Community College shooting in October 2015.
"Everything comes back to UCC and how we operated there," Sarti said. "It could have been a prank call, but we don't not want to go and realize it's not a prank."
"It was a huge relief," Brewster said after finding the call was in fact a false alarm. "It was pretty unfortunate for the staff and parents and students. Clearly, people were visibly shaken.
Brewster said of the response by law enforcement: "There was no hesitation."
The Douglas Educational Service District and Adapt Integrated Health Care are making multiple crisis and mental health support services available to those affected by Tuesday morning’s false reports regarding threats at multiple schools.
A release said Douglas ESD has flight teams available by request to respond to school needs. Individualized and peer mentor supports can also respond where more care and attention are needed. The ESD will continue to provide districts with follow-up information and support for their administrators, staff and students in the days to come.
Students can request these services by contacting the ESD Behavior Department at 541-508-5495.
Adapt is providing crisis services to all community members. Walk-in help is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 621 West Madrone Street in Roseburg. The resource is available for all local residents with no insurance requirements, regardless of ability to pay.
Crisis staff is available 24/7 by calling 541-440-3532. Mobile Crisis services are available by calling 911 or the non-emergency number at 541-440-4471.
For Roseburg Public Schools, counselors and school therapists are on hand to support staff and students.
