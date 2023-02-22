230221-nrr-swatting

Law enforcement respond to calls of a school shooting at Roseburg High School on Tuesday morning. Several schools in Douglas County were on lockdown with multiple calls coming in to report a shooting. Law enforcement said the calls were a hoax.

 DONOVAN BRINK/ The News-Review

Shortly before 9 a.m. Tuesday, the South Umpqua School District received notification of an active shooter on the high school campus.

Reporter

