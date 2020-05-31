A half-dozen local law enforcement leaders in Douglas County issued a joint statement Saturday denouncing the actions of a former white Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering a handcuffed man last week by applying a knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Chauvin’s arrest came four days after a cell phone video showed him with his knee on the neck of George Floyd, a black man who had been arrested on suspicion of passing a fake $20 bill.
Chauvin and three other officers involved in the arrest were fired from the department. The incident sparked protests, rioting and outcry in numerous cities across the nation, including Portland and Eugene.
The statement issued by the local law enforcement officials Saturday reads as follows:
“We stand together, as a unified body of local law enforcement leaders in Douglas County, to denounce the actions and improper tactics utilized in Minneapolis, Minnesota. As criminal justice officers we, and those in our employ, are charged to serve humankind and to provide for the security of our communities. We take seriously the oaths we swore and the ethics that guide our profession. The incident in Minneapolis is not reflective of the values we regard and seek to uphold in our respective jurisdictions. It is our resolve to continue serving our communities with a strong ethical and moral compass while earning your trust and respect on a daily basis.”
The statement was signed by Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin, Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein, Winston Police Chief Brandon Sarti, Myrtle Creek Police Chief Jonathan Brewster, Sutherlin Police Chief Troy Mills and Reedsport Police Chief Matt Smart.
(2) comments
I’m white. Similar to where I live today in Oregon, there were few people of color where I grew up in Minnesota. The first African-American I ever spoke to was in my high school, one year ahead of me. He was the adopted son of two white school teachers who lived in the community. He was my friend. Thinking back, I can't remember if he was treated any differently than the rest of us kids. But he must have been. I say this because my father was a severe bigot. And at the time, I thought that was normal. That was just the way things were and little has changed in my opinion. When I got older, I asked my father about it and he couldn’t explain his prejudice other than leave me with the impression he was afraid of “them n-words.” I didn't understand it because, in my eyes, my father was someone not afraid of anyone or anything.
Over the forty year course of my work, I’ve lived in many places in the U.S. I’ve lived at least two years each in Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, LA (twice), Baton Rouge, New York City and San Francisco before finally settling in Oregon. I’ve lived with, worked with, and dated several different races and ethnicities. I’ve also witnessed various levels and forms of racism, most unnoticeable to people who claim they are not prejudiced. I find this both interesting because I don’t understand it and also disgusting.
“I’m not prejudiced. That’s what other people do.” In my opinion, that’s the belief of most white Americans and it breaks my heart to say that belief is especially prevalent among us Oregonians. Of all the places I’ve lived, some of the most common and sometimes horrible acts of racism I’ve witnessed have occurred here in Oregon during the last ten years I’ve lived here. You may find that surprising considering how relatively few people of color live in our community. And maybe that’s why their different treatment is so noticeable to me. And maybe that’s why people who don't care or don’t think it’s a problem, are the problem.
My wife and I drove by Fred Meyer today and witnessed approximately 100 people demonstrating with signs and yells against Minnesota law enforcement's murder of George Floyd. Many people were honking their horns as they drove by in their cars. I only saw one African-American in the group. The rest were white.
There was a much smaller group of people set up on the opposite side of the street which I assume were counter protesters.
