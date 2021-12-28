A Myrtle Creek man is behind bars after attempting to burn down the Riddle Liquor Store on Christmas Eve.
Just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 24, fire crews rushed to the store and found a broken window, a gray brick, and smoke coming from inside.
Once the smoke cleared, officers entered the building and found a shelf of promotional Christmas items that was knocked over, an open till that was missing quarters, and two bottles that were empty.
Police interviewed a few witnesses and learned that a suspicious person had just purchased two lighters from the Main Street Market across the street.
Police reviewed security footage and located a man who matched the description buying lighters and cheese sticks, according to court documents. Soon, police contacted Lorenzo Brown, 27, who had previously attempted to start a fire at a Subway.
While police searched for Brown, they received another report that someone had busted a window at the Riddle Fire Department. Police drove to the fire station and found an open bottle of Jim Beam Whiskey, several quarters, a soda, a lighter, and a cheese stick.
A few hours later, police found Brown walking along Riddle Bypass Road near Roseburg Forest Products and arrested him.
Brown was arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson, two counts of second-degree burglary, first- and second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass, offensive littering, reckless burning and resisting arrest. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
The charge of offensive littering is only an indication that he angered the deputies who arrested him, and a charge that will be dropped when and if he goes to trial. That is unless the littering was more than just cheese sticks and a bottle of booze.
