Court documents provide new details about how a local man stabbed a woman and attempted to rape her at knifepoint.
On Tuesday afternoon, Brandon Kyle Kittleson, 31, approached a woman who was sitting near her tent under the Jackson Street Bridge, which separates the Roseburg Library and the Idle Hour Tavern.
Kittleson sat down, lit a cigarette, and started complaining about his back hurting. The woman, attempting to make small talk, inquired about the pain, but Kittleson didn't respond.
Instead, as he finished his cigarette, he reached up and grabbed the woman's chest, according to court documents. The woman jumped up, but Kittleson didn't let go and pulled out a knife.
He pointed the knife at the woman and told her to take her shirt off and get on the ground, otherwise he'd stab her, according to police.
The woman attempted to grab the man's hands and then ran off, but not before she was cut by the knife's blade. She sprinted toward the library to get away but soon noticed she was bleeding badly. She eventually made her way to the Shortcut Market and asked for help.
Kittleson, meanwhile, also fled the area, but was stopped by police just a few blocks away from the bridge — near The News-Review.
Kittleson had blood on his hands when he spoke with police, he said, but denied knowing the woman or what she was accusing him of, according to court documents. Police looked through his possessions and found a folding knife, which Kittleson said didn't belong to him.
The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for a 2-inch cut on her wrist that extended between her thumb and fingers, according to court documents.
Kittleson was arrested on suspicion of attempting to commit first-degree rape, second-degree assault and harassment. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
