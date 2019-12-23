A Winston man was arrested Friday after allegedly driving 80 mph into oncoming traffic, running through two sets of spike strips and being forced off the road by police.
A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office first made contact with the driver, 32-year-old Eric Lorenz, after the deputy drove by a car he knew was reported stolen earlier that day, according to court documents.
The deputy turned around on Roberts Creek Road near Glengary Loop and began pursuing the white 1995 Honda.
Lorenz noticed the deputy and accelerated through a muddy, gravel parking area and sped off down Roberts Creek Road at 80 mph. Lorenz continued speeding away from police, running over a pair of spike strips that were set up near the intersection of Dixonville Road and Buckhorn Road and before turning toward Dixonville, according to police.
Lorenz then blew through a stop sign before speeding onto Highway 138 and "careened across all four lanes of travel into the opposing lanes," according to police.
He then turned east, driving at speeds of 80mph into oncoming traffic for about 6 miles and eventually drove through Glide where he hit another set of spike strips.
Police eventually decided to perform a "pursuit intervention technique", where a patrol vehicle hits the back end of a fleeing vehicle and spins it off the road. During the maneuver, Lorenz was sent into the shoulder, crashing through the Susan Creek Falls sign an into a ditch, according to court documents.
Police arrested Lorenz on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, reckless driving, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, and attempting to elude police by vehicle.
He was lodged in the Douglas County Jail.
Anyone who witnessed Lorenz driving the wrong way is asked to call the sheriff's office at 541-440-4471. Personnel from the Oregon State Police, the Roseburg Police Department and the U.S. Forest Service assisted the sheriff's office during the chase.
