A Roseburg man has posted bail after he allegedly attacked a person with a crowbar and attempted to strangle the victim due to the victim’s barking dogs.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a disturbance at a home on North Umpqua Highway approximately 1 mile east of the Roseburg city limits on Jan. 11. The person who called 911 reported that Austyn Scott Arwood, 27, of Roseburg, had both hit and attempted to choke the victim.
The first responding deputy initially contacted Arwood, who, according to court documents, explained that he had grown increasingly frustrated by barking dogs belonging to another person in the home.
When asked what prompted him to lose his temper and retrieve a crowbar, Arwood reportedly told the deputy, “I’m going to hit her in the head with the crowbar because I’m really (expletive) angry,” the court document states.
After the crowbar attack, Arwood then reportedly attempted to strangle the victim.
An interview with the victim revealed a similar story, and the deputy noted bruising to the victim’s face, red marks around their neck and bloodied knuckles, which the victim explained were defensive wounds.
Arwood was lodged in the Douglas County Jail and arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court on Jan. 12, when he was formally charged with second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, strangulation and menacing. A grand jury indictment issued Tuesday also included a charge of aggravated first-degree animal abuse. All are felonies aside from the menacing charge.
Bail was set at $50,000, and Arwood posted a $5,000 bond for his release on Jan. 19.
