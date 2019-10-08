A Roseburg man is behind bars after leading police on a high-speed chase through Sutherlin and Oakland on Monday night, according to police.
Branden Michael Mohr, 50, led police on a 12-mile pursuit, reaching speeds of 105 mph on Interstate 5, and later told police he figured he was going to jail so he might as well “give it a run,” according to court documents.
“Why have a boring chase?” he said.
At approximately 8 p.m. Monday, a deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office was driving southbound on Interstate 5 near milepost 145, north of Oakland, when he saw a dark-colored four-door Honda Accord passenger car suddenly pull over onto the shoulder of the freeway without signaling, according to police.
The deputy flashed his emergency lights and pulled up behind the vehicle, which was revving its engine.
The deputy signaled for the passenger of the vehicle, later identified as 24-year-old Sequoia Meline, to roll down the window, but Mohr instead sped off, quickly reaching speeds of over 100 mph before pulling off near milepost 142 and turning west onto Metz Hill Road, according to police.
Mohr flew through the stop sign at the end of the off-ramp and continued driving down the road at 80 mph before turning onto Green Valley Road.
Farther down the road, near the Rochester Bridge, an officer from the Sutherlin Police Department set up spike strips, which Mohr later tore through and continued driving for another 3 miles before finally stopping in the 400 block of Manning Road, Oakland.
In an interview with police, Meline said he didn’t know why Mohr had originally pulled off to the side of the freeway and said the man was talking jibberish when he eventually sped off, according to court documents.
Meline said the chase freaked him out and that Mohr kept asking him for directions while flying down the road.
Mohr told police he knew he was going to jail and figured he should “live a little,” according to court documents.
Mohr was convicted earlier this year for attempting to elude police and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has previously served time for delivering methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school and for first-degree burglary.
He was arrested Monday on suspicion of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, attempting to elude police by vehicle, recklessly endangering another person and reckless driving. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
Meline was also arrested.
