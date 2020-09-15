David Allen Naylor Jr. told police he led them on a chase and a nearly 6 hour standoff because he wanted to visit his dad in the hospital, but knew he had a warrant out for his arrest.
Naylor, 54, was first spotted by a deputy around 1:50 p.m. in Canyonville driving a white Mercedes station wagon with a non-functioning right brake light and plates that did not belong to the vehicle.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop, but Naylor sped away and eventually got onto Interstate 5 where he went faster than 100 mph, according to court documents.
He got off the freeway at exit 103 near Tri City and went more than 80 mph in the 45 mph zone on the two-lane Pacific Highway. Myrtle Creek Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle using spikes on two occasions, but was unsuccessful.
Naylor made it back onto I-5 and the sheriff’s office attempted to stop the vehicle using spikes at milepost 113, but was unsuccessful. He partially hit a spike strip at milepost 117, which deflated the right front tire.
Naylor went into Winston and got out of the vehicle on foot in the 300 block of Southeast Tokay Street.
Winston Police Department and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were informed by multiple witnesses that Naylor went into one of the apartment at 390 SE Carroll Street.
Naylor refused to come out of the apartment. According to court documents, approximately seven other apartments had to be evacuated for safety concerns.
It was at this time that police learned Naylor had an active felony warrant, was on probation and had a suspended driver’s license.
Naylor tried to exit the apartment through a window and “brandished a knife at the police units outside of the window,” according to court documents.
The Douglas County Tactical Response Team was activated because of the weapon and a potential hostage.
An man called police to tell them he was Naylor’s son and that the apartment was his. He “also reported Naylor Jr. was running from the police, was armed, threatening him and not allowing him to leave his apartment,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
Naylor told negotiators that he needed to go see his dad in the hospital.
Naylor let the man leave the apartment after several hours. Naylor left the apartment about 45 minutes after he let the man out, and was taken into custody.
Naylor was charged with coercion, unlawful use of a weapon, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving, menacing, parole violation and two counts of second degree disorderly conduct.
Naylor was taken to Mercy Medical Center in Roseburg to see his father and then taken to Douglas County Jail.
