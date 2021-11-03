A Roseburg man was arrested after he reportedly threatened a neighbor with a hatchet early Friday morning.
Gerald Lee “Jerry” Crandall, 64, reportedly approached the neighbor over a money dispute, according to a court document.
At approximately 5:40 a.m. Friday, officers from the Roseburg Police Department were called to the disturbance at 1806 NE Todd St. after the intended victim told 911 dispatch that Crandall had allegedly chased him with a hatchet. After earlier contacts with Crandall, the reporting officer said Crandall was “paranoid about people watching him” and described his hatred for his neighbor.
A witness who heard the disturbance told police that Crandall had screamed at his target, calling him a profane name and screaming, “I’m going to kill you, (expletive), you better wake up.” Crandall then reportedly began beating on the wall of that witness’ house, telling them to “stop watching him.”
When Crandall approached the home of his intended victim, his movements were caught on a home security camera, according to police. Crandall reportedly struck the front door of the home with a hatchet multiple times.
When asked what Crandall’s intentions were when he went to the neighbor’s house wielding a hatchet, he reportedly said he “wanted to drive the spike end of the hatchet into (the victim’s skull) to kill him,” according to the court document. Crandall later told the investigating officer that once he was out of jail, he would try again.
Crandall was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday and charged with first-degree attempted burglary, first-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $50,000.
