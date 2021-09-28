A man was arrested Friday after allegedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles on Interstate 5 north of Glendale, according to police.
A trooper from the Oregon State Police responded to the area near mile marker 84 after multiple drivers reported seeing a shirtless man throwing rocks into traffic on the southbound lanes, according to court documents.
The trooper contacted the man, Michael Joe Garcia, 47, who said he was throwing rocks at passing cars because he was starving and was upset no one was stopping to give him food, according to court documents.
According to police, Garcia dented one car and cracked the windshield of another with the rocks. While he was being placed in the trooper's vehicle, Garcia allegedly slammed his forehead into the side of the car creating a large dent, according to police.
Garcia was arrested on suspicion of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.
He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail in lieu of $6,500 bail.
