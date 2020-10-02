A Roseburg man was arrested at Taser point Wednesday afternoon after causing property damage during an intoxicated rant at Fir Grove Park.
Police were called to the park in regards to Tyler Schexnider, 41, who was causing alarm among other park-goers, yelling angrily and breaking a window off of a vehicle in the parking lot, according to police.
Schexnider was lodged at Douglas County Jail on two charges of second-degree disorderly conduct.
