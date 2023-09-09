OAKLAND — A 45-year-old man was arrested Friday for his alleged role in the death of Terry Lea Deane in Oakland.
Deane was found dead in her home in the 400 block of Coltrin Lane on Aug. 12 under suspicious circumstances.
Deane's granddaughter, Taylor Davis, said her grandmother was the most loving, but tough as a rock woman. "She was all around a very special woman who will be incredibly missed by everyone that she touched in her lifetime," Davis said.
Douglas County Major Crimes Team has been investigating the death since Deane was found, according to Douglas County Sheriff's Office Lt. Brad O'Dell.
Through the course of the investigation, detectives identified Dwayne Michael Lauka of Washington County as the suspect. Lauka was arrested Friday in Tualatin by detectives from Douglas County and with the assistance of the Washington County Sheriff's Office and Tualatin Police Department.
Lauka was taken to the Douglas County Jail on a charge of second-degree murder. O'Dell said additional charges are expected in the coming days.
Anyone who has information about Lauka, or his whereabouts, between Aug. 11 and Sept. 8 is asked to contact the detectives at 541-440-4458 or dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us.
Lauka is a transient with ties to the Portland-metro area, as well as Douglas and Josephine counties. He has several aliases, included Sammi Alameer, Jason Myers, Dwayne Lauk, Dwayne Michael Luaka, Dwayne Michael Alshargabi-Lauka and Michael Eugene West.
No further details of the case will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the investigation.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
