Man arrested for sex abuse

The News-Review

May 18, 2023

A 50-year-old Myrtle Creek man was arrested Monday on charges of third degree sexual abuse.

Jeff Nipper allegedly had sexual contact with a 14-year-old child in December 2022.

Nipper was released from Douglas County Jail on Tuesday and ordered to stay away from the victim.

A plea hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 23.
