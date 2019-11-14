Jackson County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Shane Ryan Micheal Wayman, 21, for the murder of his roommate Destiny Anne Finch, 20, on Tuesday morning.
Wayman allegedly killed Finch in their home in Shady Cove and then took her body to a wooded area in Douglas County.
Around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Wayman was found walking along Highway 62 and was detained. His vehicle was found moments later.
Finch’s remains were found just before 12 p.m. Tuesday in a wooded area near Highway 227, just north of the county line. After consultation with authorities in Douglas County, Jackson County investigators continued as the lead investigators.
Wayman was arrested on suspicion of murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault of a corpse and unlawful use of a weapon. The investigation is ongoing.
Detectives would like to hear from anyone who may have video footage that could assist the investigation — specifically footage of Highway 62 from mile 18 to Highway 230, Highway 227 between Highway 62 and the Douglas County line, Highway 230 between Highway 62 and Highway 138. Anyone with cameras in those areas, or any other information about the case, can call the tip line at 541-770-8333.
Finch was reported missing by her family on Monday. Deputies went to her home in the first block of Brophy Way in Shady Cove and found evidence that an assault had taken place.
Deputies learned Finch and Wayman had an argument earlier that day.
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from the Oregon State Police, Medford Police Department and the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office in the investigation.
Finch and her fiance lived in the home, along with Wayman and another male.
