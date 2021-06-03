A Roseburg man is in jail and a woman is in a Portland hospital after a suspected drunk driving crash Tuesday evening west of Roseburg in the Cleveland Rapids area.
At approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the scene of a single-vehicle rollover crash near the intersection of Garden Valley and Cleveland Rapids roads, according to court documents. A man, later identified as 30-year-old Cody Lancaster, was near the vehicle and was directed by police to sit on a wheel that had been busted off of the Ford F-150 during the crash.
Lancaster alleged that another man, who he called “Trevor,” had been driving and had run away on foot, but a deputy noticed bruising on Lancaster’s left shoulder and right abdomen — where a seatbelt would have rested — that indicated the man had been in the driver’s seat during the crash.
One witness, who lived on Cleveland Rapids Road, said he walked out of his house after hearing the crash and before the dust settled.
Lancaster and his female passenger were both transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center, where a blood test of Lancaster returned a blood-alcohol level of 0.296, nearly four times the legal limit.
Lancaster’s passenger — 29-year-old Tristan Harding, who was listed in critical condition — was flown to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. A hospital spokesperson confirmed that Harding was in the intensive care unit, but could not provide an update on her condition.
Lancaster was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment. After his arraignment Wednesday, bail was set at $35,000.
