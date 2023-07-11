Daniel Lee Thibedeau has been convicted of fourth-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and third-degree assault for his role in three different criminal cases in the past year.
He was sentenced to 28 months with 24 months of post-prison supervision in each case, which will be served concurrently.
The conviction in three different cases came Friday after Douglas County Circuit Court Judge Steve Hoddle signed off on a plea agreement.
In the most recent case, stemming from a Jan. 23 arrest, Thibedeau pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault.
Thibedeau injured his victim at the victim’s home in the presence of five minor children.
According to the probable cause affidavit one of the children said “dad was trying to cut mom’s head off.” The victim said she did not remember details, but that a knife was very close to her ear and face.
Charges of unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, harassment and three counts of recklessly endangering another person were dismissed in this case as part of the plea agreement. Thibedeau pleaded no contest to the fourth-degree assault charge.
In September 2022, Thibedeau was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.
According to court records, Thibedeau waved a gun at another person while driving in Oakland.
Thibedeau pleaded no contest to unlawful use of a weapon in the September 2022 case, the menacing charge was dismissed.
In December 2022, he was charged with third-degree assault and driving under the influence. Thibedeau pleaded no contest to both charges and was convicted on both charges.
The indictment states that Thibedeau manifested extreme indifference to the value of human life by using a commercial motor vehicle as a dangerous weapon with another person inside the vehicle.
The third-degree assault charge will be served concurrent with the other two cases.
When it comes to the DUII charge, Thibedeau will need to abstain from the use or possession of alcohol, intoxicants and any illegal controlled substances, no driving without a valid license and insurance, complete DUII Victim’s Impact Panel, complete alcohol treatment and be evaluated. He was also sentenced to 10 days in Douglas County Jail and ordered to pay a $2,000 fine. Thibedeau’s driver’s license is revoked for life, according to a court document.
Thibedeau’s victims were different in each of the cases in the last year.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.