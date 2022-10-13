SUTHERLIN — A Sutherlin-area man is in jail and a Sutherlin Police Department patrol cruiser was damaged in a high-speed, wrong-way pursuit in the Sutherlin area Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit began with 29-year-old Billy James Wells was attempting to elude deputies while swerving at oncoming traffic before entering onto Interstate 5 into the oncoming lanes. That portion of the pursuit was terminated, but an additional unit spotted Wells’ gray 1999 Honda Civic exiting the freeway, traveling south onto the exit 138 northbound onramp.
The pursuit continued west of Sutherlin before Wells reportedly turned the Civic around and attempted to ram a sheriff’s office cruiser before hitting the Sutherlin Police vehicle.
From there, Wells reportedly turned onto private property and drove into a wooded area before ditching the car and fleeing on foot toward a nearby residence. Wells then entered a Toyota pickup and attempted to drive from the property before crashing into a ditch. Deputies, with the assistance of K-9 Eros, ultimately took Wells into custody.
A .22-caliber rifle was found in the Honda and a female passenger, 31-year-old Patty Lou Bever of Sutherlin, was booked and released from the Douglas County Jail on charges of initiating a false report, misuse of 911 and second-degree disorderly conduct.
After being evaluated at CHI Mercy Medical Center, Wells was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on a litany of charges, 51 to be exact, including eight counts of recklessly endangering another person, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a total of 14 felony and misdemeanor warrants.
At the time of Wednesday’s arrest, Wells had three open cases in Douglas County Circuit Court and had forfeited his posted bail in all three cases.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
