A Roseburg man was jailed Friday after reportedly assaulting another man with a stick in southeast Roseburg.
Roseburg police were called to a report of a man with a large stick, striking at least one vehicle and charging at people in the area of Southeast Jackson and Southeast Lane streets, according to a police report.
Upon arrival, the officer recognized the suspect to be 46-year-old Brandon Lee Ludwig.
Once in custody, Ludwig reportedly told the arresting officer that he believed that "his dad and ex-wife paid the Mexican Mafia and the Hell's Angels to put a 'hit' out on him," according to the police report. He believed to be a man nicknamed "Tiny" was a member of that mafia and was a threat to him.
As "Tiny" was leaving Downtown Market on Southeast Jackson Street, Ludwig reportedly approached the man and swung the stick at his bag of groceries, shattering a jar of pickles. An eyewitness who reportedly did not know either man told police she hear Ludwig scream at "Tiny," "I'll kill you!"
After arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday, Ludwig faces charges of second-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing. Bail was set at $10,000.
