Man jailed after K9 Eros finds him hiding in a creek The News-Review Jan 6, 2023 Jan 6, 2023 Updated 20 min ago ROSEBURG — Roseburg Police jailed a man after a chase led to a suspect jumping into a creek Wednesday night.According to a police report, officers attempted to contact 31-year-old Matthew Bay in the 100 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard just after 11 p.m., knowing he had a warrant for his arrest.Bay allegedly fled the area on a bicycle, going south along the railroad tracks, before turning into Gaddis Park in the 800 block of Northwest Highland Street.Officers set up a perimeter and a deputy responded with K-9 Eros. Eros tracked Bay to the creek, where he was found hiding.Bay was taken into custody without further incident and charged with attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle and for multiple warrants. He was detained without bail.
