A 65-year-old man is in Douglas County Jail for the murder of his daughter-in-law.
Shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday, a 911 call was received that a woman has been shot in her home in the 100-block of Adams Loop in the Green District.
Deputies and medical personnel found Amy Jo Coder, 47, had been shot. She was transported to Mercy Medical Center by ambulance and later transferred to another hospital.
Amy Jo Coder died Sunday afternoon as a result of her wounds.
David Foster Coder, of Myrtle Creek, was identified as the alleged assailant and taken into custody within 30 minutes of the initial call.
He was initially lodged on charges of attempted murder, first degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon, but those charges have been modified to include murder according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigating the homicide, with the Sheriff's Office assigned as the lead investigating agency. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.
The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are expected to be released at this time.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at 541-440-4458 referencing case 23-2263.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
