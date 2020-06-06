SUTHERLIN — One man is dead and a woman was transported by helicopter to an undisclosed hospital following a shooting at a Sutherlin motel Saturday, police said.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that dispatchers received reports of a shooting at the Relax Inn at 1:42 p.m.
Police said the shooter fired on the woman before turning the gun on himself. The shooter was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people at the scene told The News-Review that the woman was shot three times in the chest.
The names of the shooter and his victim were not released by the police. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team has been activated and is conducting an investigation.
The team includes investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Oregon State Police and Roseburg Police Department and prosecutors from the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.
This story will be updated.
