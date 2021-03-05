A Roseburg woman threatened a man with an ax after she accused him of stealing her money, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
Lena Marie Grigoruk, 52, of Roseburg, allegedly threatened Eric James Ohlsen, 68, of Roseburg with a splitting maul, and after a brief struggle, was taken into custody.
She was arrested on suspicion of menacing and resisting arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.