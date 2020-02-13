A California man was arrested Thursday morning after police found him in a rented vehicle near the Roseburg Regional Airport with three minor females, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
Just before 4 a.m., officers contacted Maurice Pierre Hurth, 41, of Suisan City, California, and the three girls in a rental vehicle near the airport.
During the conversation, police learned that Hurth had multiple warrants out for his arrest out of San Francisco, Fairfield, and Solano, California. After a brief resistance, Hurth was arrested, according to police.
Police then discovered that the three girls were recently reported missing from a youth group home near Seattle. All three were taken into protective custody and were later transferred to the Douglas County Juvenile Shelter.
Hurth was arrested on suspicion of three counts of trafficking in persons, three counts of compelling prostitution, three counts of first-degree custodial interference and first-degree encouraging child sex abuse.
