GLIDE — Megan Dyanne Wendel’s remains were positively identified by the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office.
Wendel was reported missing to the Roseburg Police Department in July 2022 when she was 36 years old.
Wendel attended South Umpqua High School when she was younger, and was the parent of a teen.
Her remains were found Feb. 16 by a teenager who had been antler shed hunting in the Thunder Mountain area of Glide. The father of the teen called the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to notify them his son had found what they believed to be human remains.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division and Medical Examiner have been investigating the incident. The Douglas County Major Crimes Team will continue to investigate Wendel’s death, which is considered suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 541-440-4471 referencing case no. 23-0618.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police who work in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
