ROSEBURG — Two Roseburg men were arrested after a burglary and high-speed chase Wednesday morning.
A Roseburg Police report said at 4:15 a.m. officers responded to a burglary alarm at Waldron’s Outdoor Sports in the 300 block of Northeast Garden Valley Boulevard. Officers learned that two suspects had driven a truck through the front doors and entered the business, attempting to break into the firearm display case. They were unsuccessful and fled the area.
Officers provided a description of the suspect vehicle. A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and a pursuit was initiated when the driver failed to stop. The chase went northbound on Interstate 5 to Sutherlin at a high-rate of speed before heading southbound on Old Highway 99. The truck’s tires were spiked in the Winchester area. The suspects were taken into custody after the vehicle crashed after turning east on Page Road.
Officers learned that 47-year-old Danny Padilla and 28-year-old Trevor Hunt had entered a locked facility at Addcox Heating Center on Northeast Highland Street and had stolen the truck that was used in the burglary.
Both men were charged with second-degree burglary, attempted first-degree theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree counts of criminal trespass and criminal mischief. Padilla was also charged with first-degree criminal mischief. They were detained without bail.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
