A 13-year-old Jo Lane Middle School student was lodged in the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center after falsely reporting a school threat on social media, according to police.
The boy posted on Snapchat that a new student was going to shoot up the school on Wednesday, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
He admitted the report was false and tried to delete it, but the message had been sent and copied by other people. The boy was charged with first-degree disorderly conduct.
The school resource officer learned of the alleged threat on Tuesday and quickly determined it was not credible, but continued the investigation with the cooperation of Roseburg Public Schools.
The school district notified families around 6 p.m. Tuesday, writing, "The results of the investigation by building administration and law enforcement concluded that the alleged threat was not valid. Because of the apprehension that some may feel, we will have police presence on campus tomorrow and school will run as scheduled."
"The safety of our students and staff is the top priority of the Roseburg School District, and any potential or reported threat will be promptly and thoroughly investigated," Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon said in a statement Wednesday afternoon. "It is vital that anyone with knowledge of a threat to student safety immediately report the information to school officials and law enforcement. It is also important to remember that false information can spread quickly on social media, and that spreading false reports can lead to criminal prosecution."
It's the third time in three years that students have been arrested for reporting or making false threats at Jo Lane Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.