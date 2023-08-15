OAKLAND — Douglas County Major Crimes Team is investigating the homicide of 78-year-old Terry Lea Deane.
Deane was found dead under suspicious circumstances around 1:30 p.m. Saturday at her home in the 400 block of Coltrin Lane in Oakland.
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and officers from the Sutherlin Police Department responded to the scene and determined the death to be the result of an apparent homicide. Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated, with the sheriff’s office as the lead investigating agency.
Anyone with information is asked to call 541-440-4458 in reference to case 23-3096.
“Sometimes community members observe things in their neighborhoods and may not find them significant at the time, but to an investigator those details can make all the difference in solving cases and obtaining justice,” Lt. Kelley Bean said. “I would encourage anyone who has information to contact the detectives and allow them to vet the significance as it relates to the investigation.”
The investigation is ongoing and additional details are not expected to be released to protect the integrity of the investigation, according to Lt. Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.
Douglas County Major Crimes Team consists of investigators from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Roseburg Police Department and Oregon State Police working in consultation with the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.
