A Myrtle Creek man was arrested Sunday after speeding away from police on a motorcycle.
At approximately 9 p.m., a deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office saw a driver of a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle drive onto the southbound on-ramp on Interstate 5 near milepost 113 and sped up at about 95 mph, according to court documents.
The deputy turned on his emergency lights about a mile later and attempted to stop the driver, later identified as 27-year-old Joshua Keith Crossley, but Crossely continued to drive away.
The deputy increased his own speed to 95 mph, but noticed that Crossley was still pulling away and continued to do so until the curves near milepost 107, when the deputy terminated the pursuit.
Eventually, Crossley exited the highway near milepost 106, turning south onto North Old Pacific Highway, according to court documents. He continued south for approximately two miles before turning onto Wes McCullah Lane and stopping at a residence down an alley in the 200 block of South Old Pacific Highway.
During an interview with police, Crossely said he sped away because he had already received a ticket for riding the motorcycle without an endorsement and didn’t want to lose his bike.
The deputies asked when Crossely had originally seen his emergency lights. Crossley said he noticed the lights near the milepost 106 interchange — about eight miles before he eventually stopped.
Crossely was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving and attempting to elude police by vehicle.
