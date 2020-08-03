Corey Michael Canty, 42, of Myrtle Creek was arrested around 6 p.m. Saturday on suspicion of online sexual corruption and luring a minor, according to the Sutherlin Police Department.
"Due to the nature and sensitivity of the crimes committed and the on-going investigation, the Sutherlin Police Department is unable to release how the information of Canty’s crimes were committed," a press release stated.
Canty was charged with first-degree online sexual corruption, which according to the Oregon Revised Statutes means he solicited a child to engage in sexual contact and was planning to meet with the child.
Myrtle Creek Police Department assisted during the arrest.
Sutherlin Police Department wants to remind parents to monitor their children’s use of smart phones, tablets, and other devices used to access the internet and social media apps.
