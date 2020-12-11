A Myrtle Creek man was arrested on child pornography charges Thursday night.
Daniel Kent Capelle, 18, was lodged in the Douglas County Jail on six separate counts of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse.
The Myrtle Creek Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff's Office and FBI were all part of the arrest, which was made in Myrtle Creek after city police served a search warrant in an ongoing investigation.
According to the report from MCPD, Capelle is suspected of uploading and downloading child pornography to and from the internet.
An FBI agent assisted with recovering evidence from multiple electronic devices.
Capelle is being held on $600,000 bail. encouraging child sex abuse is a Class B felony.
