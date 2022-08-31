A Myrtle Creek man is being held on $50,000 bail after he allegedly attacked another person in a Tri City-area home early Sunday morning.
A Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy was dispatched to the home at 4:45 a.m. Sunday after a report that Christopher Eldin Jones, 43, had entered a home and punched another person in the head.
The victim told the investigating deputy that Jones had entered the home and an initial verbal argument was followed by a closed-fist punch to the side of the victim's head, according to a court document.
Three people who were outside the home came running in when they heard the altercation, and two reported witnessing the punch, the court document states. The owner of the home was inside the house when he told the deputy that Jones had entered through a window and began calling the victim vulgar names before throwing a punch. Another witness corroborated that statement — also witnessing the altercation — while a third entered the home shortly after the alleged assault and attempted to separate Jones and the victim.
During the investigation, the victim reportedly told the deputy that a separate altercation days earlier resulted in Jones grabbing and twisting the victim's arm, causing a fracture in the radial bone. But during a visit to an area urgent care facility, the victim told doctors that they had taken a bad fall in an effort to avoid angering Jones, the court document states.
In an interview with the deputy, Jones claimed that he had only come to the house to retrieve a backpack, but "nothing else occurred."
Jones was lodged in the Douglas County Jail and remained in custody as of early Wednesday morning. After arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court on Monday morning, Jones is charged with first-degree burglary and fourth-degree assault.
