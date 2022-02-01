A 78-year-old Myrtle Creek man is suspected of committing sex crimes against at least two juvenile females.
Myrtle Creek police were first alerted to the possible abuse Wednesday, and along with Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies contacted Michael Wetherbee during a traffic stop Saturday. Once Wetherbee was taken into custody, officers reportedly served a search warrant on Wetherbee's Myrtle Creek apartment.
Among the items found during the search were what appeared to be two hand grenades hanging on Wetherbee's living room wall. The Oregon State Police Bomb Squad was called to assist with the removal of the grenades.
After the search, police interviewed Wetherbee, who reportedly admitted to sexually abusing at least one juvenile female, as well as taking nude photographs of that girl and another juvenile female.
Despite a new Oregon law that prohibits the release of arrestees' booking photos, special circumstances allow for such release. The Myrtle Creek Police Department released Wetherbee's photo with the strong belief that there may be additional victims. If anyone has a child who has had contact with Wetherbee, they are asked to contact Detective Kevin Taggart at 541-440-4471.
Wetherbee was lodged in the Douglas County Jail Saturday on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree sex abuse and two counts of second-degree encouraging child sex abuse. Wetherbee was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday and bail was set at $1 million.
(0) comments
