MYRTLE CREEK — Myrtle Creek Police issued a statement Tuesday that it is conducting an online investigation, after a video posted to social media started garnering a lot of attention.
In the video shared by Predator Poachers, two men are shown in a backyard where one admits to looking at child pornography online. A Myrtle Creek police vehicle can be seen pulling up to the residence at the end of the video.
Detective Kevin Taggart said officers were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31 to a home in the 800 block of Short Street where a group of people from out of state contacted a resident regarding his alleged internet usage.
South Umpqua School District Superintendent Kate McLaughlin sent a letter to families that said the "highly disturbing video" involved a substitute instructional assistant at the district.
"Just before returning from Winter Break, South Umpqua School District was contacted by law enforcement about a concern surrounding this individual," McLaughlin said.
McLaughlin said the person worked briefly at Tri City Elementary School and Coffenberry Middle School, before being assigned to a position at Myrtle Creek Elementary School until Dec. 16.
No arrest warrant has been issued and "Authorities have advised the district that the original report did not indicate any involvement with students," McLaughlin said.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is expected to be released until the investigation concludes, according to Taggart.
"As parents ourselves, many of whom have children and grandchildren in our schools, we are disturbed and concerned by this situation," McLaughlin said. "The safety of our students is a top priority of importance."
McLaughlin also explained that all employees for the school district are subject to a criminal background check, which includes fingerprint records and checking court documents for current sexual misconduct charges. The school district also has security cameras, a school resource officer and frequent monitoring to keep students safe.
