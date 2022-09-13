A Roseburg man was jailed Friday evening after he reportedly entered a business on Northeast Vine Street, went into the restroom and began pleasuring himself.
Roseburg police were called to the business after receiving a call that there was a naked man in the restroom committing a lewd act. Officer's arrived to find Nathaniel Paul Sellers, 38, sitting naked on the toilet and apparently under the influence of some form of stimulant, according to a court document.
The person working in the office said they heard someone open the door — assuming it was a coworker who was expected — and walk to the restroom. After several minutes, however, no one had exited the restroom and the expected coworker did not respond to several calls of their name. Sellers later exited the restroom and walked into an office, where he continued his activity in the person's office chair. When told to leave, he reportedly moved to a different chair and continued his activity.
Sellers ultimately left the office and returned to the restroom where he was ultimately discovered by police, the court document states.
Once in custody, Sellers reportedly told an officer that he was "really high and needed a place to (masturbate)," according to the court document.
Sellers was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday and charged with first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree burglary and private indecency. Bail was set at $7,000.
