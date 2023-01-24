A Roseburg man was arrested on possession of a controlled substance charges after an early morning traffic stop Saturday near the intersection of Interstate 5 and Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard.

Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.

Reporter

Keepin it Real
Keepin it Real

He was released the same day. This was his 5th arrest since only May of 2022. Bail was set at 0. Nada. Zilch. Court date scheduled for Feb 15. Let’s see how many more times he can get cited and released before then. How many ODs will take place between now and then?

