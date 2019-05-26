Newly released court documents color in some of the details of a shooting in Green on May 19 where a woman was shot at approximately 15 times, according to police.
An investigation ultimately led to the arrest of 36-year-old Joshua Preston, of Roseburg, but it took detectives several days to piece together what would have been a chaotic scene.
Just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, police received a call that someone was shooting a firearm near the Buy 2 Market on Old Highway 99. Deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area and spoke to several people who heard the gunshots, but were unable to locate the location of the shooting.
Police make arrest in Green shooting incident
About 30 minutes later, the manager of Taco Bell, whose fast food restaurant sits across Highway 42 from the market, called police and reported that one of his employees, Samantha Burgess, had just been shot at while leaving work.
Burgess later spoke with police and said she was getting off work just after 10 p.m. when she walked out of Taco Bell and into her husband’s car. The two started to leave, driving around the dumpster in the parking lot when they saw a man, dressed in all black, pop out from behind a silver Honda.
Burgess said she heard a popping sound. Her husband, Gage Burgess, said he heard the sound of bullets hitting his car.
The two drove out of the parking lot and onto Grant Smith Road while Preston started running across the grass, pointing his gun toward them.
Gage Burgess told his wife to duck and he floored it as more popping sounds came from behind them.
Gage and Samantha Burgess said they were living with Preston until he kicked them out a few months ago. Gage Burgess said he didn’t know why Preston would shoot at them, but said Preston mentioned shooting them while he was kicking them out and was mad about something he had heard about Gage Burgess’ past.
Detectives later learned at Preston was working at Buy 2 Market and went to arrest the man at approximately 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Preston asked to speak with an attorney before talking with police or making a statement.
He was arrested on suspicion of attempting to commit a Class A felony, being a felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, pointing a firearm at another, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, second-degree criminal mischief and menacing. He was lodged at the Douglas County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.