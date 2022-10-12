A Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team detective arrested a Newport-area man who reportedly attempted a cocaine sale in the parking lot of a gas station in the Kelly’s Corner area of Green late Tuesday.
With the help of a confidential information, a DINT detective identified the unplated white Subaru at the Chevron station at approximately 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. Along with K-9 Trapper, the detective began his investigation. Three people occupied the vehicle, with the suspect, 24-year-old Cory Justin Strait of South Beach, sitting in the rear passenger seat.
According to a court affidavit, after the three occupants denied consent to search the Subaru, K-9 Trapper was deployed and alerted to the possible presence of narcotics on the rear driver’s side of the car.
A box sitting in the back seat of the vehicle revealed a large bag of suspected cocaine, which combined with another smaller baggie weighed an estimated 170.5 grams, or six ounces. Another bag of suspected cocaine was found in an empty cigarette pack located in a pocket on the driver’s side door.
Strait was charged with unlawful possession, delivery and manufacturing of cocaine and lodged in the Douglas County Jail. Initial bail was set at $40,000.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
