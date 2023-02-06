SUTHERLIN — A Salem man was arrested after allegedly trying to gain control of a deputy’s firearm on Saturday afternoon.
Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said, shortly before 5 p.m., dispatchers received multiple calls of a man who had stripped off his clothing and was wandering around nude on the side of the road in the 4000 block of Nonpareil Road, near Sutherlin.
O’Dell said deputies, along with officers from the Sutherlin Police Department, responded to the area and located 36-year old Keith Donald. Deputies tried to communicate with the suspect without success.
O’Dell said while a deputy was attempting to determine if there was someone they could contact on Donald’s behalf, the man allegedly lunged at the deputy and tried to gain control of the firearm on their duty belt. Donald then turned his attention to another officer on the scene and allegedly attempted to gain control of that officer’s firearm.
Donald was subdued by law enforcement officers and taken into custody after a brief struggle. He was charged with two counts of attempted assault on a public safety officer and for second-degree disorderly conduct. Donald was detained without bail.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
