Deputies arrested an Oakland man Wednesday after he crashed a stolen car while speeding away from police near the Pilot Travel Center in Rice Hill.
In the early afternoon, a deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office saw a white Chevrolet Tahoe pull into the gas station with only a front license plate. The deputy checked the vehicle’s registration and quickly noticed that the license plate was supposed to be registered to a black Tahoe.
Noticing that the vehicle looked like it had its original coat of paint, the deputy figured the truck had been stolen and called for backup, according to court documents.
The deputy then pulled away from the gas station in case the driver became suspicious and called the travel center.
The manager of the center said a man, later identified as Noah Joel Kuro, 32, was acting suspicious, had driven from the gas station, and was now driving around the parking lot and near a construction zone.
Around that time, Kuro started to drive toward a second deputy that had responded to the area. Kuro continued toward the patrol vehicle and then “abruptly changed direction” and pulled into the Adult Shop, according to court documents.
Both deputies agree to contact Kuro and started driving toward the parked vehicle. When one of the deputies got close, Kuro threw his truck into reverse and crashed into the deputy’s patrol car, according to court documents.
Kuro then sped through the parking lot toward John Long Road and pulled in front of the other deputy.
Kuro floored it and his rear tires began spinning on the wet pavement causing the truck to spin out and flip over onto the driver’s side, according to court documents.
After he was arrested, Kuro denied that the vehicle was stolen and said a bill of sale was in the vehicle.
Deputies searched the vehicle and found the document Kuro was referring to. It was incomplete, stated that the vehicle had sold for $200, and didn’t include any signatures, according to court documents.
Kuro was arrested on suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, hit and run, second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of endangering another person and reckless driving.
A passenger, 28-year-old Jessica Nicole Cowart, of Oakland, was also taken into custody.
Kuro was arrested and later convicted of eluding police in 2019 after speeding away from deputies near Yoncalla and eventually leading police past the same travel center where he was arrested earlier this week.
