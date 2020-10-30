An Oakland man was arrested early Friday morning after attempting to meet an underage girl for sex.
Myrtle Creek police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office arrested Shorb, 30, after he arrived at an undisclosed location to meet the girl he allegedly had been talking to for more than a month.
A press release said the investigation began Sept. 27.
At approximately 2 a.m. Friday, Shorb arrived at the location and was taken into custody without incident. No further information was provided as the investigation is ongoing and more charges are pending, according to the press release.
Shorb was lodged at the Douglas County Jail on first- and second-degree charges of online sexual corruption of a child.
