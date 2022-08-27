WILBUR — An Oakland man is facing a list of charges after reportedly stealing a car early Friday morning and leading deputies on a pursuit that ended in a crash requiring extrication.
According to a news release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatchers received a report around 6:30 a.m. that a 2007 Toyota Scion had been stolen from the S-Mart on Old Highway 99N in Wilbur while its owner was inside the store.
Law enforcement officers began combing the area in an attempt to locate the stolen vehicle, which was observed leaving westbound on Oak Hill Road.
About an hour later, a deputy spotted the vehicle traveling on Highway 38 near milepost 5 and initiated a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, the driver accelerated in an attempt to elude, according to authorities. Another deputy successfully deployed spike strips, causing at least one of the tires to deflate. The driver reportedly continued northbound onto Highway 101, before crashing the vehicle.
After deputies extinguished a small fire, they discovered that the driver, 22-year-old Isiah T. Arrant, was trapped inside the vehicle.
EMS and fire personnel were dispatched to the scene to extricate Arrant, who was transported to Lower Umpqua Hospital. His injuries were determined to be minor.
Arrant, who was taken into custody and lodged at the Douglas County Jail, is charged with attempt to elude police, reckless driving, reckless endangering, resisting arrest, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and violating probation.
