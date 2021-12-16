A 19-year-old Oakland man has been charged with third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy after multiple alleged sexual encounters with a juvenile female in late October.
Liam Finn Keeney was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court on Dec. 8 on those charges alleged by the female, who told investigators about the encounters during an interview on Nov. 4.
In that interview, the victim claimed that she had gone to Keeney's home in Oakland just as his mother was reportedly leaving the house, according to court documents. The girl stated that Keeney tried to coax her into taking a shower with her, at one point pulling her into a small bathroom and locking the door behind her.
The girl further told investigators that Keeney removed her pants and engaged in sexual intercourse, later forcing her to have oral intercourse as well, the court document stated.
Keeney said he had met the victim at the Jesus Christ Church of Latter-day Saints. He claimed the sexual interaction was consensual, the court document said, and that when the two attended a Halloween party later that evening in Glide, where he told investigators the couple engaged in intercourse a second time.
After telling investigators that he had blocked the victim on multiple social media platforms, Keeney said he called the victim to apologize via telephone and, according to the court document, he reportedly said he "now knows he should stick to kids around his age" and that "he knows he made a poor decision."
Keeney posted $1,000 security for his release from the Douglas County Jail on Dec. 9, and a grand jury indictment was handed down Tuesday. Keeney is scheduled for a plea hearing on Jan. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.