Oregon State Police investigators are on the scene Friday morning of an officer-involved shooting by a member of the Roseburg Police Department on the 1300 block of Southeast Magnolia Street, Roseburg.
Crime scene tape surrounded the front of a house on the street. Detectives were seen interviewing neighbors from the non-fatal shooting that happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Friday morning, one neighbor reported there were a number of law enforcement vehicles from multiple agencies at the property gathering and processing evidence from the scene.
No further information had been provided as of 10 a.m. Friday.
If someone got shot, I trust the Roseburg Police to have done the right thing. They are VERY community minded and care about our city.
P&Z:
That's my first impression, too: to trust them. Also my second and third reaction.
But: it has to be investigated. First through third impressions (et seq.) are often wrong.
