Police said an argument over money led to a stabbing in Green on Monday evening.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported three individuals were injured in the incident.
Dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:21 p.m. reporting a stabbing in the 400 block of Harmony Drive.
During the incident, James Leland Nance, 50, of Idleyld Park, was struck over the head with a shovel. He was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center.
Jack Salbert, 34, and Brandon Lee Welter, both of Roseburg, sought medical attention on their own after sustaining cuts.
Deputies also arrested Ryan Mark Weber, 34, and Autumn Storm Smith on unrelated warrants following the incident.
Detectives are still investigating and are requesting anyone with information call 541-440-4471 and refer to case #20-3277.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.