An Ohio man is facing multiple charges, including first-degree burglary and first-degree theft, after breaking into a home and stealing a shotgun and ammo Friday afternoon in Green.
A Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputy was alerted to the theft while on patrol on Grant Smith Road near the Love's Truck Stop shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday, according to court documents. Two residents flagged the deputy down and pointed toward the truck stop parking lot. The deputy drove into the lot and spotted Ivan William Thompson, 40, of Chillicothe, Ohio, running through the parking lot with what appeared to be a brown rifle in his hands.
Thompson crossed the parking lot and entered a tree line adjacent to Interstate 5, where he began running south. The deputy reportedly grabbed his service rifle and tried to keep an eye on Thompson while waiting for backup units, but ultimately lost sight of Thompson.
Another deputy, traveling north on I-5, spotted Thompson holding the weapon in a field between the freeway and truck stop parking lot. From the opposite side of the freeway, the deputy ordered Thompson to put the weapon down and he complied.
Thompson was taken into custody without further incident. Not far from where he was arrested officers located the brown 40-gauge shotgun in the grass, with a single Remington 410 shell nearby.
Thompson said he had broken into the home in the 200 block of Grant Smith Road and initially stole a phone, but noticed the shotgun shells and took the shells and shotgun as well. He also reportedly entered a car at the residence and stole a pack of cigarettes and a lighter.
Thompson was later found to also be in possession of two checkbooks belonging to one of the residents, a prescription bottle of hydrocodone, and numerous rare coins estimated to be worth $200.
Thompson told investigators that he took the gun and ammo "because they have firearms." When asked who "they" were, Thompson reportedly replied, "the Hells Angels and the cartels."
"I promise you, man, since Reno, Nevada ... they tried to stab me on the f------ Greyhound," Thompson reportedly said to investigators.
All of the items taken from the home were returned to their rightful owners except for the shotgun and ammunition, which were taken into temporary custody as evidence.
Thompson was booked into the Douglas County Jail and arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court Monday on both the burglary and theft charges as well as second-degree theft, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $10,000.
