The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and Winston Police Department arrested a man Tuesday who is suspected of being one of two assailants in an armed home-invasion burglary which occurred Aug. 4 in Winston.
Donald Gardiner Jr., who has a checkered criminal history according to court records, was taken into custody after his pickup was stopped by a Winston police officer shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday.
The 50-year-old Tenmile man and one accomplice listed in a court affidavit are accused of breaking into the home, both with firearms, and committing a number of crimes.
The victim who called to report the robbery said they were in another room of the home when they noticed the sound of the front doorknob jiggling. The victim, who said the door had been locked, attempted to go and relock the door before it burst open to reveal two men, one armed with a 9 mm pistol and the other with an AR-style rifle.
Those men were later identified by one of the witnesses through a police photo lineup to be Gardiner Jr. and 48-year-old Carlos Bernal.
The victim said Bernal was the first to enter the home and threw them to the floor before pointing the pistol at the victim's face. The victim recalled the pistol looking very similar to one they owned and had discovered was missing.
A court document states Gardiner Jr. was second into the house, armed with the rifle, and continued the threats to the victim.
Four other people were in the home, one of them was found lying on the floor unconscious. Once regaining consciousness, the second victim accused Bernal of hitting them several times with the pistol and asking "Where's the money?"
Gardiner Jr. was arraigned in Douglas County Circuit Court on Wednesday afternoon and charged with burglary and robbery in the first degree, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Bail was set at $1.5 million.
Gardiner Jr. has a long history in the Douglas County court system, being convicted of 33 felony offenses since 1996.
Donovan Brink is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dbrink@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4219.
