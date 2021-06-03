One person is dead after a shooting near the Rose Villa Apartments on Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg Thursday night, according to police.
Just before 7 p.m. police officers responded to the area after receiving multiple calls of shots fired in the area. Two Roseburg men were involved in the shooting, according to a press release. Both were flown to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. One of the men eventually died, and the condition of the other man is not known, according to Daniel Allen, a spokesman for the Roseburg Police Department.
Allen said the investigation is ongoing and the names of the men won’t be released immediately, however, Allen said police believe the men knew each other.
Casandra Terra, a resident of the Rose Villa Apartments, had just pulled into her parking spot and was still in her car when she heard two sounds which she believed were firecrackers going off.
“I got out of my car and saw a young man walking toward the street limping and bleeding,” Terra said. “He says, ‘He shot me!’ and just kept walking, and his dad was following him on the scooter.”
Terra called 911 and entered her apartment when she heard a third gunshot.
A man who arrived on the scene moments after the shooting told The News-Review that when he got there, the man taken into custody had his hands in the air and a pistol on his hip.
Thai Thomas of Myrtle Creek described what he saw when he arrived in a parking lot across Northeast Stephens Street from the scene of the shooting.
“There was a guy walking away when the cops got him,” Thomas said. “He was just casually walking.”
Thomas described one victim lying in the grass next to another apparent victim on a motorized scooter. The victim on the scooter had a pistol in his hand, according to Thomas.
