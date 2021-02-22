Several people were taken to the hospital after a shooting at the Budget 16 Motel in Roseburg on Monday, according to the Roseburg Police Department.
Two of the victims sustained "very serious" injuries, said police spokesman Jeff Eichenbusch earlier Monday.
While police have not officially named him as their shooting suspect, Devin Lee McNamara, 33, was booked Monday into Douglas County Jail on one count of murder and two counts of first degree assault. McNamara, of Roseburg, was being held on $750,000 bail for the three felony charges. He is listed as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 188 pounds.
Police responded to a shooting just before 3 p.m. in the motel's parking lot. Eichenbusch said the alleged shooter was taken into custody and taken to CHI Mercy Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Several others — Eichenbusch declined to say how many — were taken to the hospital as well. Brad O'Dell, a spokesman for the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, also said several were taken to the hospital but that their conditions and identities are being withheld for now.
The Douglas County Major Crimes Team was activated and is investigating the shooting.
Edward Russell lives at the Budget 16 Motel, and had stepped outside his room when he saw the alleged shooter approach a room at the motel.
Russell said he heard shooter yell "where's the dope," before opening fire on at three people with a hand gun.
"I was dialing 911 and running to my friend and she was screaming, 'I've been shot! I've been shot!" Russell said.
Russell said the shooter moved to the opposite side of Northeast Stephens Street, where he could be seen brandishing a rifle. As soon as the suspected shooter placed the rifle in the back of a truck, two other individuals quickly subdued him until police arrived.
"We were yelling that he was shooting people, and he started walking toward two people trying to talk to them," Russell said. "One of them just socked him in the face. They got him in a headlock and started kicking the shit out of him before the cops showed up."
Russell's account was not immediately confirmed by police.
Police blocked off Northeast Stephens Street for more than an hour in front of the Budget 16. Several people parked in a nearby vacant lot to watch the investigation unfold.
Crime scene tape surrounded a nearby house at 674 NE Neuner St. Police officers on the scene confirmed it was connected with the shooting.
An employee of OK's Auto Supply, directly across Northeast Stephens Street from the Budget 16 Motel, declined to comment.
"My boss said we didn't see anything, so I didn't see anything," he said.
Sanne Godfrey contributed to this report.
(6) comments
If the police claim Devin Lee McNamara, was booked Monday into Douglas County Jail on one count of murder, doesn't that mean someone was killed? If not, shouldn't he have been booked for "attempted" murder.
An employee of OK Auto Supply, directly across Northeast Stephens Street from the Budget 16 Motel, told the News-Review "my boss said we didn't see anything, so I didn't see anything."
Does this statement bother anyone besides me?
Bothers me!
It’s weird to even include that in the story if there’s no other information to relate to that comment.
This is not the first shooting related to a motel in that area. Maybe that's some sort of explanation. Not sure.
That hotel is referred to by most locals as "the meth hotel". Several years ago someone had a meth lab going in a room there and it blew up. Quite a few incidents revolving drugs and violent confrontations have occurred there. Despite being a hotel too, its not used by tourists, mostly locals using it as cheap housing to rent.
